K-9s receive support through 9K run for nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When police officers protect and serve in the community, sometimes they are supported by K-9s.

On Saturday, those K-9s received support through a 9K run for K-9s United, a nonprofit that helps four-legged friends in law enforcement get the help they need.

John Mitaly traveled hundreds of miles from South Carolina to support the race, but he didn't know he would leave with much-needed help

"It's hot down in the south, South Carolina, Florida, it's a difficult thing to deal with, so the heat alarm helps," Mitaly said.

Mitaly will head back home with a heat sensor for his K-9, Luna, a critical tool in the southern heat.

K-9s United founder Debbie Johnson created the organization with her daughter and finds joy in helping K-9s.

"The sacrifices that they make day in and day out for us, it's the least that we can do to honor them and make sure they have everything they need," Johnson said.

She's also helping local police departments, such as Lawtey, which is starting its first K-9 program.

"K-9s United was great," Lawtey Chief of Police Shane Bennett said. "They helped us pay for equipment and I tell for a group like this, they are here to help the four-legged public servants."

K-9s United will have another run to help law enforcement in Orlando.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.