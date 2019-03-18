K9s For Warriors searching for 'puppy raisers' in Ponte Vedra area

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Nonprofit K9s For Warriors is looking for volunteer “puppy raisers” in the Ponte Vedra area.

During the unique experience, puppy raisers will be in charge of raising a puppy from eight weeks to twelve months to become a service dog to a military veteran.

The organization covers all costs -- including food, a leash, a crate and medical expenses.

These are the requirements to get involved:

Must be at least 18-years-old

Must live within 50 miles of Camp K9 (Ponte Vedra, Florida)

Must have regular access to a car

Must attend monthly obedience classes with our K9 Trainers

Provide a safe environment for a puppy under 1 year of age

Teach the puppy manners and basic obedience

Provide the puppy with age-appropriate socialization opportunities such as public outings

Supervise the puppy throughout the day

Agree to return the puppy upon request

