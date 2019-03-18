K9s For Warriors searching for 'puppy raisers' in Ponte Vedra area

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Nonprofit K9s For Warriors is looking for volunteer “puppy raisers” in the Ponte Vedra area.
During the unique experience, puppy raisers will be in charge of raising a puppy from eight weeks to twelve months to become a service dog to a military veteran.
The organization covers all costs -- including food, a leash, a crate and medical expenses.
These are the requirements to get involved:
- Must be at least 18-years-old
- Must live within 50 miles of Camp K9 (Ponte Vedra, Florida)
- Must have regular access to a car
- Must attend monthly obedience classes with our K9 Trainers
- Provide a safe environment for a puppy under 1 year of age
- Teach the puppy manners and basic obedience
- Provide the puppy with age-appropriate socialization opportunities such as public outings
- Supervise the puppy throughout the day
- Agree to return the puppy upon request
Click here for more information.
