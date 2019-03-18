Community

K9s For Warriors searching for 'puppy raisers' in Ponte Vedra area

By Allyson Henning - Reporter

K9s For Warriors

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Nonprofit K9s For Warriors is looking for volunteer “puppy raisers” in the Ponte Vedra area. 

During the unique experience, puppy raisers will be in charge of raising a puppy from eight weeks to twelve months to become a service dog to a military veteran.

The organization covers all costs -- including food, a leash, a crate and medical expenses. 

These are the requirements to get involved: 

  • Must be at least 18-years-old
  • Must live within 50 miles of Camp K9 (Ponte Vedra, Florida)
  • Must have regular access to a car
  • Must attend monthly obedience classes with our K9 Trainers
  • Provide a safe environment for a puppy under 1 year of age
  • Teach the puppy manners and basic obedience
  • Provide the puppy with age-appropriate socialization opportunities such as public outings
  • Supervise the puppy throughout the day
  • Agree to return the puppy upon request

Click here for more information. 

