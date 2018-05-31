Key to preventing crime in black community: Start young

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law enforcement representatives, community-based organizations and youth from across the country are joining forces to prevent children from turning to crime.

The 33rd National Preventing Crime in the Black Community Conference kicked off Thursday morning at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville.

The conference, which is a collaborative effort sponsored by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, focuses on open communication and finding ways to reduce and prevent crime. It's the fifth time Jacksonville has hosted the conference.

Darrell Daniels, the executive director of Derrick Brooks Charities Youth Programs, said the main topic and goal during the conference is prevention through relationships

“We know that when there is a healthy relationship between the community, namely the black community, and law enforcement, people are more apt to report a crime, and they probably won’t commit crimes, because they know the community will take responsibility for itself and they have a healthy working relationship with law enforcement,” Daniels said.

He added that even as crime statistics fluctuate, crime is typically disproportionate in the black community, compared to other communities.

“New crimes and other things reinvent themselves, so we have to constantly keep coming up with ways to prevent crime in the black community,” Daniels said. “We involve not only practitioners, community-based organizations, but most importantly, we involve our youth.”

Children and teens from 14 states make up about 40 percent of the conference's participants. Organizers said building healthy children is key to building a better future and reducing crime.

“It is easier to build a child than it is to repair an adult, so we’d rather start young with the children, because if we can build healthy children, we can certainly reduce the number of people that are in confinement,” Daniels said.

Anyone interested in attending can register on site at the Hyatt Regency.

