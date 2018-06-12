San Marco park to be upgraded into ADA compliance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville mom Kasey Blake enjoys the peaceful nature of San Marco's Landon Park.

And so does her 2-year-old daughter, Afton.

“It’s nice and peaceful and quiet. It’s never overly crowded, so that’s always nice,” Blake said. “We can just have a nice time.”

Now, Blake’s nice times with her daughter will look a little different.

Landon Park, one of Jacksonville’s oldest playgrounds, will be getting a facelift in the coming months. The goal: make the park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s always nice to have new upgrades and new stuff,” Blake said. “If it’s safer, that’s always better. As a mom, that’s what you want for your kids.”

Most of the upgrades involve the playground. The list of equipment getting upgrades includes the swings and slide.

Kompan playground equipment, including a spinner bowl and the supernova, will also be added to the San Marco playground.

A new picnic area, ADA compliant paths and a water fountain are also in the works for the playground.

A city spokesperson said that the upgrades are estimated to cost $85,000 and are anticipated to be completed by the fall.

News4Jax is waiting on a response from the city on how many other parks are not ADA compliant.

