Lineup set for Nov. 3 Jacksonville PorchFest in Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fifth annual Jacksonville PorchFest will have music for everyone on porches throughout the Historic Springfield neighborhood and in Klutho Park. In addition to more than 40 food and art vendors, over 20 bands will play from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3. This event is free and open to the public.

Headliners for the 2018 Jacksonville PorchFest are:

Roosevelt Collier – Klutho Park – 5:30-7 p.m.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation – Klutho Park - 7:15-9 p.m.

Jacksonville PorchFest porch schedule and locations are as follows:

Noon-12:15 p.m. – Ortega Elementary Steel Drums - 121 W 3rd St. Noon-1 p.m.

Super Martin Brothers – 1434 N Laura St. Noon-1 p.m.

Rebecca Day & The Crazy Daysies – 1416 Silver St. 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble – 1243 N Laura St. 12:15-1:15 p.m.

DiCarlo Thompson – 1401 Pearl St. 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Spade McQuade – 1251 Boulevard St. 1-2 p.m.

Melodist Brynn – 1342 N Laura St. 1-2:30 p.m.

Al Pointdexter & Springfield Open Mic – 1446 Silver St. 1:30-1:45 p.m.

Pine Forest Elementary Orchestra – 121 W 3rd St. 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Junco Royals – 234 W 4th St. 1:45-3 p.m.

King Eddie & The Pili Pili Band – 149 W 3rd St. 2-3 p.m.

Cain’t Never Could – 1217 N Laura St. 2:30-4 p.m.

Chris Thomas Band – 1402 N Laura St. 3-4 p.m.

Mama Blue – 1344 Silver St. 3-4 p.m.

Eric Carter – 1353 Pearl St. 3-4 p.m.

418 Band – 1243 N Laura St. 3:15-3:30 p.m.

Lavilla School of the Arts Jazz Choir – 121 W 3rd St. 4-5 p.m.

Universal Green – 23 W 3rd St. 4-5 p.m.

El Conjunto Tropical – 1437 N Laura St. 4-5:15 p.m.

Groove Coalition – 1329 Silver St. 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Chelsey Michelle Band – 303 W 4th St. 4:15-5:15 p.m.

MJbaker – 1430 Silver St. 4-5:30 p.m.

The Broomestix – 1217 Boulevard St.

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated since 1974 to improving the quality of life in the Springfield Historic District. Proceeds of Jacksonville PorchFest benefit arts programming in the Springfield neighborhood. For more information on the Nov. 3 event, click here.

