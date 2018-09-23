Local celebrities play against high school all-stars in basketball game for homeless students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Council members, news anchors, police, influencers, and entrepreneurs faced off against high school all-stars Saturday in a basketball game benefiting more than 3,000 homeless students in Duval County Public Schools.

Organizers said I'm A Star Foundation teen servant leaders hosted their annual Jacksonville HELPS (Homeless Students Empowered through Leadership, Partnership & Service) Celebrity Basketball Game at Paxon School for Advanced Studies.

Among the local celebrity players were News4Jax's Vic Micolucci and Brian Jackson.

The local celebrities won 76-74.

