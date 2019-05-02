Moms in shelters receive tickets Mother's Day gifts

The Jacksonville Zoo & Two Men and a Truck are collecting donations to help abused and homeless mothers.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has partnered with Two Men and a Truck to host its "Movers for Moms" collection drive that provides critical gifts to women staying in community shelters.

Zoo officials said thousands of moms will be overlooked on the special holiday because they live in shelters due to domestic abuse or homelessness.

The essential care and comfort items will be collected through May 10 and then donated to the Hubbard House women's shelter. Zoo guests who bring "three non-perishable food or two full-size toiletry items will receive $5 off the general admission price and zoo members will receive a free ticket for Campground Critters."

The drop-off is located at the zoo’s Main Camp, where guests can help fill moving boxes with the donations.

CEO of Hubbard House Gail A. Patin said survivors of domestic violence flee for their safety with few of their things and with limited resources.

"This is what makes the Movers for Moms initiative so important! It allows our partners-members of the community to provide tangible support for survivors while simultaneously communicating caring to those in need," Patin said.

This spring marked the 12th anniversary of Movers for Moms® and since the introduction of the program, it's collected more than 366,000 items across 41 states.

