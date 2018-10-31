Local woman seeks to reunite Vietnam veteran with lost hat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Cracker Barrel is well known for its southern cooking and store. But what Julie Spradlin says she didn't expect to find was a Vietnam veteran's hat. Now she's on a mission to find its owner.

According to her Facebook post, Spradlin found the hat a few weeks ago at the location in St. Augustine off I-95 near Commercial Drive.

She didn't say where in the restaurant the hat was found, but hopes to reunite it with its owner.

"Please share and let's reunite this veteran with his cap," Spradlin said in her post.



