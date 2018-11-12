Main Event giving away PAC-MAN machine to lucky winner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To celebrate its 20th birthday, Main Event is giving away free gifts, including a full-size PAC-MAN arcade game.

The amusement center is also giving away $20 in video game tokens for its arcade to anyone who signs up online for "The Ultimate Birthday Gift" sweepstakes.

LINK: Main Event's 20th birthday sweepstakes

In addition, guests who book their birthday party by Nov. 21 get a free "Big Fun Super Sundae," which the venue says serves up to four people.

To take advantage of the free offers, guests must sign up on Main Event's website. All offers expire Nov 21.

