Mandarin High seniors struck by tragedy overcome odds, graduate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Mandarin High School students whose lives were forever changed by tragedy overcame the odds of survival and graduated with their class Thursday night.

Vivian McGowan and Jared Hogg were two of hundreds who received their diplomas during the high school's graduation ceremony at the Veteran's Memorial Arena.

Two years prior, McGowan was at the height of her high school volleyball career when she was in a car crash that left her handicapped due to a brain injury.

"It's been very difficult," said April McGowan, Vivian's mother. "She did full-time therapy five days a week, and she did six classes this year."

Hogg, McGowan's classmate, was left paralyzed two months ago after jumping into the ocean. He was placed on life support.

"I'm speechless," said Laura Hogg, Jared's mother. "It's amazing because two months ago, I didn't know if he was going to live."

Although paralysis confined Hogg to a wheelchair, Vivian -- with help from others -- stood up from her wheelchair and walked to receive her diploma.

Both students have now become beacons of inspiration.

"I think what's inspiring about them is their youth and their energy and their ability to overcome adversity," Laura Hogg said. "They're amazing."

