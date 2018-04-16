Marvin Edwards: An American hero honored

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville legend who once worked undercover behind enemy lines has received one of Congress' highest honors. Marvin Edwards learned he would be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his time serving in America's original spy agency -- the Office of Strategic Services. But, Edwards passed away one month before the formal ceremony was held in Washington, D.C.

Before his death in February, News4Jax reporter Scott Johnson had the chance to talk with Edwards about his service, and the former spy was able to share stories which were once classified as top secret.

Then in March, Scott traveled with Edwards' family members to our nation's capital, where they attended the ceremony and accepted the Congressional Gold Medal on his behalf.

WATCH: Video tribute to Marvin Edwards

With the help of my videographer Joe Drumm and senior editor Michael Jones, I put together this video tribute to honor Edwards' secret service during World War II and to highlight the Congressional ceremony honoring him and his fellow OSS members.

