Memorial Day ceremonies around Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Green Cove Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people will gather around the First Coast on Memorial Day to honor our fallen heroes.

Below is a list of scheduled events, if you’d like to honor the men and women who lost their lives fighting for our freedom

Jacksonville

The 2018 Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall Monday's ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. This year, six new names have been added to the almost 1,700 on Jacksonville’s Veterans Memorial Wall that stands in honor of the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members who died while on active duty.

Governor Rick Scott will attend the downtown ceremony located at 1145 E. Adams Street between TIAA Bank Field and the Baseball Ground of Jacksonville. Free parking is available in Lot J at the football stadium. Patriotic attire is suggested.

St. Augustine

The city's Memorial Day observance will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Augustine National Cemetery located at 104 Marine Street.

Clay County

The town of Orange Park is relocating its annual memorial Day service from the Veteran's Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery to the council chambers at Town Hall due to the inclement weather forecasted. The service will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Town Hall is located at 2042 Park Avenue in Orange Park. Speakers include Vice-Mayor Ron Raymond, Congressman Ted Yoho, Pastor David Tarkington, and keynote speaker, SFC Charles Abraham, US Army Retired. The Orange Park Fire Department Honor Guard will present colors for the singing of the National Anthem.

The Camp Blanding Memorial Day Ceremony at Camp Blanding begins at 9 a.m. It is hosted by Post Commander Colonel Matt Johnson, with Keynote Speaker Dr. George Cressman, President of the Camp Blanding Museum & Historical Associates.

The Taps Monument Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony near the Old Clay County Courthouse on 915 Walnut Street has been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The Russell Haven of Rest Memorial Day Ceremony at Russell Baptist Church on 2299 Sandridge Rd. will have live music and patriotic speeches in Green Cove Springs starting at 10:00 a.m.

The city of Keystone Heights Memorial Day Ceremony located at the AmVets Post 86 Pavilion, 6685 Brooklyn Bay Rd. begins at 11:00 a.m.

