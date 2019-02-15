Mobile food pantry today expected to feed 500 families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local students and families in need are invited to a free mobile food pantry hosted by Communities in Schools of Jacksonville.

The food distribution is expected to feed 500 families on Friday, Feb. 15 at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

The event is made possible through a partnership between CIS and Feeding Northeast Florida. The food bank will deliver a semi-truck full of food items for the distribution, including fresh produce, bread, pantry staples and almost 600 pounds of meat.

Food insecurity is a common problem among the students that CIS serves, according to Leon Baxton, chief operating officer of the nonprofit.

“We see numerous students every day who are struggling to focus in the classroom because they are hungry,” Baxton said. “Many don’t know where their next meal will come from, which creates a serious barrier to academic achievement. Events like this enable us to help students overcome the hurdle of hunger so that they can come to school ready to learn.”

CIS operates from within 36 public schools, serving more than 7,500 students across Duval County. For more information, visit CISJax.org.

