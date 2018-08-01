The National Trust for Historic Preservation recently unveiled its 2018 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places, an annual list that spotlights important examples of our nation’s architectural and cultural heritage that are at risk of destruction or irreparable damage.

Almost 300 places have been on the list over its 31-year history, and in that time, fewer than 5 percent of listed sites have been lost.

The National Trust’s 31st annual list includes a diverse mix of historic places across America facing a range of challenges and threats, from deferred maintenance to inappropriate development proposals to devastation wrought by natural disasters.

“For over 30 years, our 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list has called attention to threatened one-of-a-kind treasures throughout the nation and galvanized Americans to help local communities save them,” said Stephanie K. Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “From the East L.A. Chicano Student Walkout schools to Route 66, America’s Mother Road, to historic resources in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands severely damaged by last year’s hurricanes, this year’s list reflects both the diversity of America’s historic places and the variety of threats they face. As it has over the past three decades, we hope this list inspires people to speak out for the cherished places in their own communities that define our nation’s past.”

For just the third time in the history of the list, the 2018 "11 Most" includes a 12th site placed on “Watch Status.” Watch Status means that a specific threat to a historic site appears to be growing, but can be avoided or controlled through collaboration and innovation.

