7 restaurants, bars coming to downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Downtown's culinary scene continues to grow. Here are seven phenomenal restaurants and bars on their way to Jacksonville's central business district.

1. Acclaimed Chef Scott Schwartz will be opening The Bullbriar in the historic Marble Bank at 51 West Forsyth Street (shown above).

The “southern-sophisticated” themed restaurant will include 175 seats and a large bar within the space.

Along with the restaurant on the first floor and mezzanine, Schwartz has an option to have private dining rooms and wine cellars in the building’s basement vaults. After years of delay, construction should be underway on The Bullbriar and the rest of the Laura Street Trio later this year.

2. Ron Chamblin, owner of Chamblin’s Uptown, is in the midst of converting an adjacent three-story building at 223 North Laura Street into a first-floor restaurant and four apartment units on the top two floors.

The restaurant will provide breakfast and lunch, serve beer and wine and feature evening events. In addition, the eatery will include patio-style seating and tables along Laura Street. The project is expected to be completed in May 2019.

To read about the other five restaurants coming downtown, read the full article on ModernCities.com.

