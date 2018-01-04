Modern Cities

87 years of Publix

Architectural evolution of one of nation's largest grocery chains

By Ennis Davis
Headline Goes Here Modern Cities

Original Publix in Winter Garden, Fla.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Established in Winter Haven, FL by George W. Jenkins on September 6, 1930, Publix is considered to be the largest employee-owned company in the world. Publix has evolved from a single 27-foot by 65-foot storefront in 1930, into a chain with 1,156 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia as of October 2017.

Modern Cities has a look at the chain's architectural evolution from Florida's first supermarket to a chain ranked No. 87 on Fortune magazine's 2016 Fortune 500 list.

More Headlines

New Publix Modern Cities

Publix grocery store

Click here to read the full article on Modern Cities. 

Modern Cities