87 years of Publix

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Established in Winter Haven, FL by George W. Jenkins on September 6, 1930, Publix is considered to be the largest employee-owned company in the world. Publix has evolved from a single 27-foot by 65-foot storefront in 1930, into a chain with 1,156 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia as of October 2017.

Modern Cities has a look at the chain's architectural evolution from Florida's first supermarket to a chain ranked No. 87 on Fortune magazine's 2016 Fortune 500 list.

