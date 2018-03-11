Arcade Bar coming to Five Points

The team behind The Bearded Pig in San Marco have taken over the former CASK space in Five Points and will open the Rec Room, which will be an arcade and bar.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When one door closes, another opens.

Wine bar CASK operated at 1049 Park Street for five years, before closing in late 2017. Michael Schmidt and Chad Munsey, the team behind The Bearded Pig in San Marco, have taken over the former CASK space and will be opening the Rec Room -- an arcade and bar.

The concept is simple: a craft beer bar that also features retro arcade games. First made popular in Brooklyn, arcade bars began appearing in Jacksonville when Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing converted a large portion of their waterfront restaurant into an arcade bar and gaming room in 2016 under the new name, GLHF Game Bar.

In late 2017, former craft beer package store Beer:30, in the King Street District, expanded to include an arcade bar called Keg and Coin.

