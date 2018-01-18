Modern Cities

Blast from the past: 1990s Jacksonville

By Ennis Davis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Downtown Jacksonville has come a long way over the last thirty years. Today, we go back in time and take a look at the streets of Downtown's Northbank during the early 1990s.

1990s-Jacksonville-1

Looking south along North Laura Street from Hemming Park.

1990s-Jacksonville-2

The intersection of Main and Monroe streets. Anchored by the 10-story Rhodes Furniture Building, this block was demolished in the early 2000s for the construction of the main branch of the Jacksonville Public Library.

1990s-Jacksonville-3

The former Center Theatre on West Adams Street. Adjacent to the Florida Life Building, this site will soon become the location of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

1990s-Jacksonville-4

This former furniture store and warehouse was demolished for the construction of a parking garage at the northeast corner of Forsyth and Newnan streets.

