Boom times in Orlando

Many cities have struggled with the revitalization of their urban cores. Orlando isn't one of them.

A sleepy central business district 20 years ago continues its radical transformation into an up and coming vibrant pedestrian-friendly destination. Much of this success is due to the concept of clustering, complementing development together within a compact pedestrian scale setting.

For Sunbelt cities struggling to understand that concept, ModernCities.com has put together a collection of mid-week evening photographs illustrating what it looks like visually.

Read full article at ModernCities.com