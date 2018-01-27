Dollar General investing in cities with DGX Concept

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Now proposing to add another 900 stores in 2018, Dollar General continues to rapidly expand throughout the U.S. However, their push for a smaller, more urban format, is something seriously worth watching.

Called DGX, the stores provide urban shoppers with a focused selection of consumable items and instant consumption options in a compact format.

Founded in 1939, Goodlettsville, Tennessee's Dollar General Corporation operates 14,321 stores in 44 states. In 2018, the rapidly growing discount retailer plans to open 900 new stores, renovate 1,000 existing stores and relocate another 100. By the end of the year, Dollar General estimates that 75% of the U.S. population will be within five miles of a store.

While many associate the company with lower-income America, a quarter of the chain's sales come from millennials earning more than $100,000 annually. Seeking to further penetrate this demographic, the company has unleashed a concept specifically designed for growth in urban markets.

In January 2017, Dollar General completed its conversion of a closed TGI Friday's restaurant in Downtown Nashville into a corner market concept called DGX. Other than the black and yellow color scheme, it can be difficult to relate the new DGX concept with the average 7,300-square-foot Dollar General concept.

Scaled down to roughly one-half the size of a Dollar General, DGX features items geared toward instant consumption such as a coffee station, grab-and-go salads and snacks, and a limited assortment of grocery offerings in a modern atmosphere where shoppers have access to complimentary Wi-Fi.

Other offerings include a soda fountain, pet supplies, paper products, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, as well as a small collection home decor and electronic items.

Click here to read the full article on Modern Cities.

Modern Cities