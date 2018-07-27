High-speed rail plans from Orlando to Tampa underway

In response to an unsolicited proposal by intercity rail operator Brightline, Gov. Rick Scott announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began the process to allow for private investment in a high-speed rail connection from Orlando to Tampa.

FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) received an unsolicited proposal to lease property owned by the state and CFX to build a high-speed train along Interstate 4. Based on the unsolicited proposal, FDOT, on behalf of the state and CFX, is initiating a procurement process so any interested privates may apply. The request is for those interested in leasing FDOT and CFX owned rights-of-way to establish privately funded passenger rail service between Orlando and Tampa.

This is an exciting opportunity for Orlando, Tampa and our entire state," Scott said. "Instead of placing taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars, our goal is for the private sector to invest in this project. Through private investment, we ensure that this major project has zero financial risk to Florida taxpayers.”

Read full article on Modern Cities' website