Jax's first food hall coming to Brooklyn neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trevato Development Group is planning to break ground on an adaptive reuse project in the Brooklyn neighborhod that will convert 339 and 301 Park Street into Jacksonville’s first food hall.

Plans have yet to be presented to the Downtown Development Review Board for approval, but as told to the International Council of Shopping Centers, the group is roaring forward with plans to convert the former Trophy Center and former Caitlin Studebaker buildings into a sprawling complex with full-service anchor restaurants, indoor food stalls with communal seating, an outdoor beer garden/dining courtyard and a flex space for temporary vendors.

The one-story masonry building located at 339 Park Street is an example of Masonry Vernacular architecture. Masonry Vernacular takes influences by Spanish, Art Deco and Modernistic styles.

The building was originally constructed in 1945 at a cost of $15,000 for the General Engineering Company. Later, the building was occupied by Tempaco Wholesale Heating Supply, and most recently as The Trophy Center until 2009.

The 6,056 square-foot building on 42,000 square-foot lot was purchased in 2016 by Trevato-related holding companies for $750,000.

