Lofts at Jefferson Station coming to LaVilla Neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fresh off the successful opening of Lofts at LaVilla and breaking ground on Lofts at Monroe, The Vestcor Companies is gearing up for the start of another project in LaVilla: The Lofts at Jefferson Station

Located on a 1.77-acre site, just south of the JTA Skyway's Jefferson Street station between West Bay and Water Streets, the Lofts at Jefferson Station is a multifamily development proposed by Jacksonville-based TVC Development Inc. 80 units of the 133-unit project will be set aside for affordable housing.

The remaining 53 units will be dedicated to workforce housing. In addition, the five story structure will consist of four residential floors over one level of parking with 150 individual spaces. Other components of the Lofts at Jefferson Station include 5,489 square feet of recreation/open space, a second floor fitness center and a fifth floor amenity area overlooking the downtown skyline.

