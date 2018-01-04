Major retail redevelopment eyed for St. Nicholas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the opening of an interchange at I-95 and Atlantic Boulevard increasing access to San Marco and St. Nicholas, a major retail redevelopment project could be headed to St. Nicholas Town Center.

When East San Marco was initially announced in 2006, residents in San Marco and St. Nicholas rejoiced in the idea of a first tier full-line grocery establishing a location in their neighborhood. Anchored by a 30,500 square foot Publix, the five-story mixed-use project also included 14,000 square feet of specialty retail shops and 239 multifamily units. Despite the fanfare and great anticipation, East San Marco has not moved past the drawing boards in over a decade.

In the meantime, demand in the area has continued to increase. While East San Marco remains stalled, another major retail redevelopment appears to be in the works for the Southside's historic neighborhoods. Located just east of St. Nicholas Town Center, Southgate Plaza was one of the first strip shopping centers to open in Jacksonville's Southside in 1957 at 3428 Beach Boulevard. Containing 140,000 square feet and ample parking, the shopping center's original list of tenants included W.T. Grant, F.W. Woolworth Company, Toy Town, Lerner Shops, Thom McAnn Shoes, Western Auto and Winn-Dixie.

