Project to add more floors to downtown building proposed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Akers-Cody Building in Downtown Jacksonville was originally designed to be as tall as 10-stories when it was designed in 1921. Now a new proposal has materialized that could result in the vertical dream coming true 97 years later.

In the midst of an early 20th century Jacksonville growth spurt, Atlanta-based Akers & Cody hired architect E.R. Merry to design a 10-story fireproof hotel at the southwest corner of Adams and Hogans Streets. Estimated to cost $250,000 to construct, by May 1921 a decision was made to only erect the first two-floors with the structural strength to support an additional eight floors at a later date.

Florida's real estate market went bust before additional work began and in 1934, the Akers-Cody Building become the flagship location of Rosenblum's. Established by Frank "Papa" Rosenblum in 1896, the luxury apparel downtown retailer occupied the space for 47 years before relocating to Lakewood in 1981.

