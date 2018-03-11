Tabula Rasa Brewing joining Railyard District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Craft brewery will soon join a creative community in Jacksonville's Mixontown neighborhood.

Ryan Peterson has submitted plans to open Tabula Rasa Brewing along the shoreline of McCoys Creek, joining Engine 15 Brewing in the resurgent Railyard District.

Once described as the "biggest swamp in any city the size of Jacksonville in the world," McCoys Creek was known as a wild, meandering waterway with associated swamps that caused routine flooding in the rapidly growing city. That all changed in 1927 when city engineer Joseph E. Craig spearheaded the McCoys Creek Improvement project in 1928.

The proposed brewery will be located at 2385 Corbett Street and will join a 1.6 acre, burgeoning community of creatives that already operate on site. The 16,600 square-foot multi-building industrial facility was built in 1952. The Excel Chemical Company operated an industrial detergent plant there from 1952 until 2015, processing industrial-strength floor waxes and degreasers.

In 2015, Jeff Edelson was outgrowing his studio space in nearby CoRK Art Studios and was looking for buildings in the area. As fate would have it, Excel had recently lost its last client and was looking to unload an aging industrial property most would have viewed as worthless. Edelson purchased the building in May of 2015 and opened Mixon Studios - a makerspace, greenspace and event venue. The ethos of Mixon Studios is that of 'a setting where quality, collaboration, innovation, communication, integrity and respect come together.' Now, craft beer will be joining those guiding principles.

