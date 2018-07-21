The final days of an abandoned Clay County estate

Located just south of Green Cove Springs, this estate has been associated over the decades with the Yerkes, Knight, Talbot and Revels families of Green Cove Springs.

During its heyday, it was a place for family gatherings and social events. In its last days of occupation, the estate was owned by Judson Pierce Revels.

Revels, who established a Ford dealership in 1961, and other family members were largely responsible for Green Cove Springs becoming known as "Little Detroit" during the 1960s and 70s, due to their cluster of automobile dealerships on US 17, providing an economic identity for the city.

In 2016, the property was acquired for $200,000. Plans call for the decaying structure to be razed and replaced with a production facility for a local business.

Photo by Bullet at Abandoned Florida

Content from news partner Modern Cities