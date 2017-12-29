Where your Florida orange juice comes from

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In 1915, Claude E. Street produced his first bottle of Street's Grapefruit Juice in Haines City, Florida, becoming the first citrus juice processing manufacturer in America.

Florida is the second-largest producer of orange juice in the world, behind Brazil, and the state's billion-dollar citrus industry is a major economic force, contributing 76,000 jobs.

Overall, half of Florida's citrus processing capacity is consumed by Tropicana, Minute Maid and Florida's Natural. Together, these brands account for 66 percent of the overall orange juice market, and 80 percent of the not-from-concentrate juice market.

