National Day of Prayer observed at Jacksonville City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Millions of people do it everyday, but on Thursday the nation observed the annual Day of Prayer, and an event was held Downtown at City Hall.

Music filled the historic building as local people gathered for the 67th observance since the day was first created in 1952 by a join resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Both Jacksonville and state leaders spoke during the event, including Ann Duggar, the former executive director of the Justice Coalition. Duggar was filled with emotion as she prayed for an end to crime in the city and for families affected by tragedy and crime to get the help they need.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson also attended the event. She asked for the strength needed to seek justice, truth and to strive always to do what is right.

Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on the day.

