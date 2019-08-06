Native Sun Natural Foods Market closing doors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 23 years in Jacksonville, the owner of Native Sun Natural Foods Market announced Tuesday that the organic grocery stores would be closing their doors.

Aaron Gottlieb, the founder, made the announcement in a Facebook post. He said he and his wife, Erica, made the decision to close as an increasing number of grocery stores continue to sprout up in the Jacksonville area.

"The times are changing. Technology is changing. Communication is changing. Most of all, how people shop is changing," Gottlieb wrote on Facebook.

As reported by WJCT News, Gottlieb said it was with a heavy heart that he broke the news to his Native Sun employees Tuesday morning. In 2017, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported the organic grocery chain employed about 160 people.

"We’re proud to have been your local grocer for 23 years. I deeply believe the local independent business is the heart of the community," Gottlieb wrote.

An exact closing date for the stores was not immediately clear.

