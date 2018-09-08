Neglected Jacksonville cemetery gets renovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry and members of the Jacksonville City Council joined public works crews Friday as renovations were made to an historic African American cemetery.

Using heavy machinery, city workers trimmed branches and took down trees at Pinehurst Cemetery on Moncrief Road.

For years, the News4Jax I-TEAM has reported on problems at city cemeteries, which include crumbling gravesites and neglected crypts. The properties have long been neglected.

"When I first learned of the condition, my reaction was, that's terrible. Disrespectful," Curry said. "How do we fix this and move on?"

Curry wants the city to spend more than $10 million over the next five years to improve Pinehurst Cemetery and five other Jacksonville cemeteries.

The money for renovations must be approved by City Council through the budget process. However, the crews were out Friday getting the property ready, assuming the funding will be forthcoming.

