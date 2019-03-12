Community

New Cinemark movie theater coming to East Arlington

14 screen theater to be built in Atlantic North Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new Cinemark movie theater is coming to East Arlington, bringing 14 screens to the Atlantic North Plaza on Atlantic Boulevard.

All of the 14 auditoriums at the theatre will include:

  • Electric-powered recliners with footrests and cup holders
  • Reserved seating
  • Wall-to-wall screens
  • 4K digital projection

The lobby will have a full-service and traditional concession stand.

The theater is scheduled to open in summer of 2020.

