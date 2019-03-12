New Cinemark movie theater coming to East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new Cinemark movie theater is coming to East Arlington, bringing 14 screens to the Atlantic North Plaza on Atlantic Boulevard.
All of the 14 auditoriums at the theatre will include:
- Electric-powered recliners with footrests and cup holders
- Reserved seating
- Wall-to-wall screens
- 4K digital projection
The lobby will have a full-service and traditional concession stand.
The theater is scheduled to open in summer of 2020.
