New Cinemark movie theater coming to East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new Cinemark movie theater is coming to East Arlington, bringing 14 screens to the Atlantic North Plaza on Atlantic Boulevard.

All of the 14 auditoriums at the theatre will include:

Electric-powered recliners with footrests and cup holders

Reserved seating

Wall-to-wall screens

4K digital projection

The lobby will have a full-service and traditional concession stand.

The theater is scheduled to open in summer of 2020.

