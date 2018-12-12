New contracts for JFRD, JSO could cost Jacksonville millions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big changes are on the way for Jacksonville's police and firefighters after Mayor Lenny Curry signed a new contract into law that could cost the city millions of dollars more.

Approved in the plan are changes for health insurance. Unions can now negotiate their own deal with their own health insurance provider.

Take-home police cars restrictions were also dropped for Jacksonville police officers living in surrounding counties.

Curry says the changes show a commitment to public safety and takes issue with recent reports that show crime is growing in Jacksonville.

"Public safety was neglected just a few years ago by those that were here before us," Curry said. "You saw spikes happening like this over the last three years as we funded JSO, we funded JFRD, and we funded children's programs."

The mayor said he now expects to soon see a drop in the city's crime. The collective bargaining agreements are good for three years.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.