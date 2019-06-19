'Night at the Zoo' returns to Jacksonville Zoo on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time to party your night away at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens because "Night at the Zoo" is back!

This Friday kicks off the start of wild nights with a “Sports Night” themed party.

Night at the Zoo begins at 6:30 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Animals will be on exhibit until 8:30 p.m. and guests can enjoy animal encounters and keeper talks throughout the Zoo.

The party will feature a DJ, food trucks, open restaurants, and cash bars for the adults. Snow-cones for the kids and tasty beverages for the grown-ups will be available for purchase as well.

Firewater Tent Revival will be on the main stage in the Range of the Jaguar.

Tickets for Night at the Zoo are available by online, pre-sale only.

Members pay $10 for adults and $8 for children. Non-member tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children.

