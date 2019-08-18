Normandy Apartments residents try to save shooting victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in Southwest Jacksonville just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The call was upgraded to a person shot by the time officers arrived on the scene at The Normandy Apartments on Helen Terrace.

Residents performed CPR on a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are continuing to search for further witnesses and security video.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

