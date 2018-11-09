Orange Park Fire Department dedicates new engine

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Orange Park Fire Department dedicated a new engine Friday morning at Station 19.

The dedication of the new Engine 19 included the traditional washing of the tires and housing ritual.

The housing ritual dates back to the 1800s when horses were used to pull fire engines. The firemen would have to push the engine backward into the bay since the horses were ineffective at doing so. In honor of that tradition, the crew of Station 19 will push the apparatus into the bay at the end of the ceremony.

The new apparatus was delivered in October of 2018. The truck is a Pierce Enforcer, has a Cummins diesel engine, features a carrying capacity of 750 gallons and is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water per minute. It is an ALS engine with a paramedic.

The new engine is dressed inside and out in a 9/11 theme. The new apparatus replaced the old Engine 19, which will be moved to reserve status.

The Orange Park Fire Department serves the 8,630 residents of the Town of Orange Park. Station 19’s secondary response area includes Clay County, NAS Jacksonville and portions of Duval County.

OPFD was established in 1930 with five personnel directed by Fire Chief A.H. Harrington. The department provides fire protection and education, Hazardous Materials response, Advance Life Support services and medical transport for medical emergencies.

