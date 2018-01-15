Parade, events honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Jacksonville's Martin Luther King Jr. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. from EverBank Field, goes along Gator Bowl Boulevard to Bay Street, then on to Water Street, and will end at Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The theme this year is The Color of Unity. There will be a post-parade festival at Hemming Park.

"Martin Luther King talked about equality, justice and so people want to come and see stuff like that still happening," said Anthony Stevens, attended the parade for the first time.

IMAGES: MLK Jr. Grand Parade

​In St. Augustine, there was a procession from St Paul's AME Church and along MLK Avenue at 11:45 a.m. It will interrupt traffic for about 15 minutes.

WJXT and United Way are honoring King with a Day of Service, beginning at an 8 a.m. kickoff at with an 8 a.m. rally at Edward Waters College gymnasium. Work projects begin at 9 a.m.

All national parks have free admission Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.. There are 12 parks in the Sunshine State, including the Castillo de San Marcos, Timucuan Preserve, Fort Matanzas and Fort Caroline.

The could still be fees for things such as camping boating and special tours.

All government offices and schools are closed Monday, as are many banks and businesses. The city of Jacksonville said trash collection will take place on a normal schedule.

