People gather to raise money to help bartender diagnosed with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether it's a pub or bar, everyone has their favorite bartender.

This weekend, local bartenders, artists, radio personalities and club owners are supporting the person they say is their favorite bartender: Margo Stella. In August, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Stella was a local bartender who made others smile. Now, she's the one that needs a little encouragement. Stella has been diagnosed with stage 1 non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphoma.

Local radio personality DJ Dr. Doom, local artist Chase Turner and club owners are coming together Saturday night and Sunday to raise money to help Stella with her medical bills.

"A lot of people are having a rough day, and they spill their guts out," DJ Dr. Doom said. "She's that person that always listens, so now it's our turn to be that for her."

"I got depressed a little bit, but as a friend, you can't really that you're down, so I have to uplift her," Turner said. "I just started writing, and I wrote a song called 'Stella Strong.' I added her voice."

Anyone who would like to help Stella can visit her GoFundMe page.

