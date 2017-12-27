Places to Celebrate New Year's 2018

The new year is just days away, and many people want to start it off with a celebration. WalletHub released the best places to ring in 2018.

There is no surprise, New York City topped the list with the best food and entertainment, but it will also be expensive.

You can stay in the southeast and still see some of the best celebrations in the U.S. Orlando took the second slot with an overall 76 total score. Or you could travel a couple hours north to Atlanta.

San Francisco and San Diego both rounded out the top five.

Jacksonville also made the list, but it was a bit further down at number 75. The River City will be filled with celebrations if you want to stay local.

Some other cities in the southeast to make the top 100 were Miami at number eight, Tampa at 24 and St. Petersburg at 67.

