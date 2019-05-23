Public invited to memorial service to honor SJC K-9 Invey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many in the community followed St. Johns County K-9 Invey's brave battle with cancer, which she finally lost in April.

Those who want to honor her seven years of faithful service can take part in a public memorial service this weekend at the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park on Beach Boulevard.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

K-9 Invey will receive the full honors of a symbolic striking of the memorial bell, a gun volley, TAPS, Scottish bagpipes and a permanent memorial.

Invey's memorial monument will be added to the front of an existing monument that honors other fallen heroes from area police K-9 units.

K-9 Invey will be the 17th police K-9 name added to the memorial.

During her life, Invey was a tracking K-9 that searched for bad guys and missing persons. She successfully rescued numerous missing individuals.

"Invey will be missed by the K-9 Team and will be remembered for her love of people and her desire to do the job," the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, announcing Invey's End of Watch on April 16.

Rest easy, K-9 Invey.

