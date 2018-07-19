Riverside Il Desco site to become future Two Dudes Seafood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owners of Two Dudes Seafood Restaurant plan to open a new location late summer in Riverside, taking over the location of what used to be Il Desco, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

It will be the third Two Dudes location to open its doors. Owners Tom and Jennifer Corsano have restaurants in Atlantic and Ponte Vedra Beaches.

The owners told the Jacksonville Daily Record they feel the atmosphere of the area at Park and King Streets is perfect for their casual restaurant theme.

The Riverside location will seat 120 people, and it will have a private dining space. It will also have a full bar with 15 beer taps.

Read the full story on the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.