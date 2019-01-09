Salvation Army opening cold night shelters Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s and below this week, one organization in Jacksonville will be opening a cold weather shelter Wednesday night, and two will be opening shelters Thursday evening.

Below is information on each shelter opening:

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter on West Adams Street on Wednesday and Thursday, the organization announced.

The shelter at 900 W. Adams St. will open at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Whether the shelter will be open future nights will be determined based on weather conditions.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows drop below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women, and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year.

After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night, and breakfast in the morning.

City Rescue Mission

With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees Thursday evening, City Rescue Mission's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will be open Thursday for those in need of safe and warm shelter, the organization announced.

The shelter will remain open each day temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

Guests seeking shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State St.

Check-in starts at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. Friday or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

