Salvation Army opens cold night shelter Friday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter at 900 W. Adams St. at 6:30 pm. Friday.

Whether the shelter will be open future nights has not yet been determined.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows dip below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 pm, as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year.

After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast in the morning.



