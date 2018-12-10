2 cold weather shelters to open Monday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s and below this week, two organizations in Jacksonville will be opening cold weather shelters Monday, and a third will open Tuesday.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter early Monday evening.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, Sulzbacher will be providing cold night shelter to those who are homeless.

City Rescue Mission's cold weather emergency shelter will be open Tuesday.

Below is information on each shelter opening:

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter on West Adams Street on Monday, the organization announced.

The shelter will open at 900 W. Adams St. at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Whether the shelter will be open future nights will be determined based on weather.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows drop below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year.

After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast in the morning.

Sulzbacher

With overnight temperatures expected to drop Monday and Tuesday evenings, Sulzbacher has prepared to provide cold night shelter for the area’s homeless, the agency announced Monday.

In addition to housing its 400-plus people at both the Downtown Campus as well as Sulzbacher Village, the agency will open up temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas of the Downtown Campus and Village, providing sleeping paletts and blankets for people in need of shelter during these frigid evenings.

Breakfast will also be provided the following morning.

City Rescue Mission

City Rescue Mission's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will be open Tuesday to those in need of safe and warm shelter, the organization announced Monday.

The shelter will remain open each day temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

Guests seeking shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn, located at 234 W. State Street, starting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

