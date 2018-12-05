Salvation Army opens cold night shelter Wednesday, Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter on West Adams Street on Wednesday and Thursday, the organization announced.

The shelter will open at 900 W. Adams St. at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Whether the shelter will be open future nights will be determined based on weather.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows dip below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year.

After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast in the morning.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.