Sheriff Williams honors boy who saved his mother's life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 6-year-old Jacksonville boy was honored Thursday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for saving his mother's life.

Sheriff Mike Williams made Saman Khaleel an honorary junior officer during JSO's award ceremony.

In August 2018, police said Saman's father shot his mother after an argument. As she was lying on the sidewalk outside their Southside apartment, Saman, who was 5 years old at the time, ran for help.

A neighbor called 911, and Saman told a dispatcher what happened. Police and rescue units reached his mother in time, getting her the treatment she needed.

The mother is paralyzed from her waist down, but said she is very proud of her little boy.

