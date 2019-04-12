Shred your personal documents for free on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jax Federal Credit Union is hosting a community shred event on Saturday where you can safely dispose your personal documents at no charge.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Jax Federal Credit Union located at 562 Park Street. You are limited to four paper bags of documents per person.

Only documents with senstitive information are permited for shredding and must be free of paperclips and staples.

The event will last unill the trucks are full. Accepted documents include pay stubs, financial statements, pre-approved credit card offers, medical records, Social Security or credit card numbers and tax forms.

Jax Federal Credit Union said you should recycle at home documents like mail, folders, magazines or postcards.

The Better Business Bureau recommends these timelines for keeping documents:

Bills: At least 1 year, however bills for large purchases should be retained for insurance purchases

Deeds, Mortgages, and Bills of Sales: Permanent

Legal Correspondence: Permanent

Medical Bills: At least 3 years

Contracts and Agreements: At least 6 years

Real Estate Records of Improvement: Retain for the length of home ownership

Utility Records: At least 3 years

Income Tax Payment Checks: Permanent

Income Tax Returns and Worksheets: Permanent

Medical Bills (if tax related): At least 7 years

Records for Tax Deductions: At least 7 years (e.g., charitable donations)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.