Special Olympics Week kicks off in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County kicked off its Special Olympics Week on Monday.

Athletes with Special Olympics Clay County attended a news conference Monday morning at the Clay County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Green Cove Springs

There will be events this week in Fleming Island and Orange Park to help raise funds for Special Olympics athletes.

The Tip A Cop event will take place Tuesday through Thursday at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fleming Island. From open to close, you can enjoy a meal with law enforcement at the restaurant.

The Special Olympics Torch Run will begin Friday morning, starting at the Orange Park Moosehaven, going down Kingsley Avenue and then ending at the Publix parking lot across from Orange Park High School.

Both events will involve deputies and community members working with the athletes of Clay County.

