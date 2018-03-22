St. Johns County drug take back event collects unused medications

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Operation Medicine Cabinet are participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day with a first annual countywide event.

They will be partnering with area law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to collect unused medications for proper disposal.

The St. Augustine Police Department and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department will be participating as well.

The countywide Prescription Drug Take Back event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at various locations throughout St. Johns County, including the city of St. Augustine as well as St. Augustine Beach.

LOCATIONS:

SJSO Northeast Field Office

1108 SR A1A #105. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

SJSO Southwest Field Office

104 N. Clay St. Hastings, FL 32045

Creekside High School

100 Knights Lane, St. Johns, FL 32259

Saint Augustine Police Department

151 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Saint Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Flagler Hospital

101 Health Park Blvd. St. Augustine, FL 32086

Only solid medicines may be turned in.

NO NEEDLES OR NUCLEAR MEDICATIONS (chemotherapy) WILL BE ACCEPTED.

