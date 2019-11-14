St. Johns County libraries renew 'Food for Fines' program

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The St. Johns County Public Library System will once again offer patrons a way to lower or eliminate library fines, while providing much-needed assistance to the Health and Human Services Food Pantry through the “Food for Fines” program.

The program will run through Dec. 20.

It’s simple to take part in the program.

The donation of one item of non-perishable food will remove $1 of fines from a patron’s library record.

The fine-reduction program applies only to overdue fines. Fees related to damaged or lost items are not included in the Food for Fines program.

Your food donations and pet supplies/food may be dropped off at any St. Johns County Library branch or with one of the Bookmobiles.

Last year, St. Johns County residents provided over 7,000 non-perishable items through the Library System’s “Food for Fines” program.

All food collected will remain in St. Johns County for the benefit of local residents.

For more information, call 904-827-6925 or visit https://sjcpls.org/library-food-for-fines-program-returns/.

